BRITISH expat retailers have proved that solidarity is great for business, and even better for the community, during the Coronavirus pandemic.



STRONG COMMUNITY: Benijofar

Instead of Costa Blanca’s Benijofar becoming a ghost town during lock-down, expats and Spanish alike are travelling miles to shop in the only four shops that have stayed open.

British-owned Hamilton’s Bake House, The Post Room, Wilkins’ Supermarket and Hamilton’s International Butchers have all supported each other since the very start of the pandemic.

They’ve done this by advertising each others’ businesses online and referring customers to each other, when other businesses – near and far – have all closed.

We spoke exclusively to owners and staff at all four shops, who were delighted that they could bring the community together.







BENIJOFAR RETAIL: Hamilton’s Bake House & Butchers, The Post Room & Wilkins’

Michelle Wilkins runs the British supermarket close to the town square, and mentioned the amazing feedback from shoppers.

She enthused, “Customers have been thanking us for staying open throughout lock-down, with many people from out of town promising continued support, once it’s over.”

“Although we stock a few greetings cards, we’re happy to recommend The Post Room and their bigger range, for example, because we know they send customers our way.”

Bonnie Burford of the Post Room is equally enthusiastic about the town’s expat solidarity.





COMMUNITY-MAKERS: Martin Hamilton, Bonnie Burford and Michelle Wilkins

She admitted, “With all four British shops staying open, it shows great spirit – a union that really makes a community.”

Martin Hamilton owns both Hamilton’s Bake House and Hamilton’s International Butchers.

He admitted, “It’s fantastic working together through this difficult time.”

“I miss my customers and can’t thank them enough for all the support they have given us.”

If any Olive Press readers have seen similar solidarity in their own neighbourhood – please tell us via email to newsdesk@theolivepress.es