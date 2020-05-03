FOR more than a decade she has been at the helm of Andalucia’s leading non-profit illegal homes campaign group, helping thousands of expats avoid a property nightmare.

But after her 11-year tenure, Maura Hillen has stepped down as President of Abusos Urbanisticos Andalucia No (AUAN).

The MBE-recipient will however continue as an ‘external consultant’ to support new President, David Fisher.

She told the Olive Press: “I am also currently pursuing new professional avenues within the real estate market as a consultant who will hopefully help others to learn from my experience and to avoid the pitfalls that I and others have encountered over the last decade.

“It will be nice to meet our friends again in person once measures are relaxed but we understand that it will be a long time before life returns totally to normal.”

AUAN lawyer Gerardo Vazquez added: “What can I say about Maura? Many good things of course.

“I think that she has devoted most of her time over many years to the association.

“It has been a pleasure to work alongside her and I thank her not only personally but` on behalf of the thousands of people that she has helped.”

Maura has lived in Albox since 2007 with her partner John and three podencos William, Grace and Jack (named after characters in the hit TV show Will and Grace).