A SMALL earthquake has struck Andalucia.

The epicentre of the seismic event was in the tiny town of Iznalloz, 35 kilometres north of Granada.

The quake measured 2.9 on the Richter scale.

There were no reports of injuries or damage to personal property, according to Europa Press.

However, residents ‘did feel’ the earthquake, said a Movilidad y Agenda Urbana spokesperson (Ministry of Transport).

Measurements from the National Geographic Institute confirmed the earthquake at 9:21am this morning.

The earthquake’s depth was reported as ‘0 kilometres’, which would suggest seismic activity on the surface of the earth.

However this is impossible, as earthquakes occur deep within the crust of the earth, many kilometres below the surface.

Predicting the depth of a quake is notoriously difficult and a couple of kilometres error is not uncommon.

Errors in the measurement of a very deep event can be largely insignificant.

But for shallow earthquakes, an error of this kind can result in a reading of 0 or -1 kilometres, suggesting that a quake has happened on or even above the surface of the earth.

There are believed to have been no emergency calls to 112 regarding this earthquake.

It comes after another earthquake a fortnight ago in Fuengirola and another in Arriate at the end of March.