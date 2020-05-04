SPAIN has maintained its two-month low in daily registered COVID-19 deaths.

According to the Health Ministry, 164 people lost their lives to coronavirus in the past 24 hours, the same figure recorded yesterday.

It is yet another day that the death count has remained below 200, although it brings the total toll to 25,428.

Meanwhile, there were just 356 new confirmed cases between Sunday and Monday, a big drop from yesterday’s 838.

It is the lowest infection rate since March 7, and brings the total caseload to 218,101.

Almost seven times as many people (2,441) recovered from coronavirus in the past 24 hours.

That’s up from the 1,654 recoveries registered on Sunday and brings the total number of people who have overcome the disease to 121,343.