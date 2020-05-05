SPAIN has registered 185 COVID-19 deaths in the past 24 hours and 867 new infections.

According to the Health Ministry, the daily death toll is up from yesterday’s 164, while the infection rate has significantly increased from Monday’s 356.

However there has been a pattern of Mondays recording much lower numbers before increasing on Tuesday as statistics from the weekend can take longer to be counted.

The good news is that the number of deaths and new infections have remained below 200 and 1,000 respectively.

Meanwhile, far many more people (2,143) have recovered in the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of people to overcome coronavirus to 123,486.

Madrid and Catalunya accounted for more than half of today’s recorded deaths, clocking 89 each.

They were followed by Castilla-La Mancha with 26 deaths, Castilla y Leon with 14, then the Basque Country (12) and Valencia (10).

Some 80% of patients who died, in both men and women, continue to be over 70, while the majority of patients had previous conditions, including obesity and diabetes.

Pressure on hospitals has remained low and the number of ICU patients has only increased slightly, mostly in Madrid and Catalunya.

Meanwhile, the rise in infection rate has remained below 1% across the whole country, meaning the regions are still on track to enter Phase 1 of the deescalation plan next week.