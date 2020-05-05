MARBELLA’S week-long San Bernabe Feria has been suspended.

The feria was planned to take place between June 8 to 14, but due to the COVID-19 pandemic the decision has been taken to cancel the event.

The move had previously been signposted, with the fair budget being diverted to anti-coronavirus measures, but now the town hall has confirmed the decision.

Mayor Angeles Munoz announced the move after holding a virtual meeting with representatives from the council and the association of brotherhoods who organise the traditional religious procession.

There is still a possibility that ‘acts’ will be held to mark San Bernabe’s day on June 11, but this will depend on how the coronavirus pandemic pans out. The council will keep in touch with the brotherhoods to discuss the situation on an ongoing basis.

All other planned activities to honour the saint which were planned in the coming weeks have been cancelled.