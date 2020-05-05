KLM has resumed some of its flights connecting Amsterdam to Madrid and Barcelona.

The two Spanish destinations however are not the only resumed routes, as passengers can now also travel from the Dutch capital to Budapest, Helsinki, Milan, Prague, Rome and Warsaw.

On all these routes however, use of face masks will be mandatory by both passengers and crew members until at least August 31.

The airline is saying that the reopening of the routes will be gradual and could ‘change weekly depending on measures being taken by the authorities at the destinations.’

It also does not mean that governments have relaxed their entry requirements, with these flights intended to be for essential travel until further notice.

By the end of the month, KLM expects to have resumed 15% of the flights it had before the pandemic.

CEO, Ben Smith said in April that the airline expects that number will reach 20% by the end of June, 40% in July, 60% in August and 75% in the final quarter of the year.

However, he doesn’t expect air travel to return back to normal levels until at least 2022.