SPAIN’S COVID-19 death toll has dropped from 244 to 213 between Wednesday and Thursday.

According to the Health Ministry, it puts the total number of deaths at 26,070.

Meanwhile the number of new registered cases stood at 1,212, up from yesterday’s 685.

This jump is said to be due to a delay in reporting of numbers in Madrid.

The total number of cases is now 221,447.

Meanwhile the number of recovered patients grew by 2,509 in the past 24 hours to reach a total of 128,511.