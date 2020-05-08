JUST 51% of the Spanish population will be permitted to enter Phase 1 of the coronavirus deescalation plan on Monday.

Salvador Illa revealed the figure during a special press conference on Friday night.

He appeared with director of health emergencies Fernando Simon, who detailed which provinces or regions would be allowed to lift further restrictions from next week.

Simon revealed that in Andalucia, Malaga and Granada will NOT enter Phase 1 on Monday. All other provinces, including Sevilla, will.

It means they will have to wait another two weeks before entering the next phase.

However health experts will be evaluating the evolution of COVID-19 in provinces which have not passed into Phase 1, and may permit them to advance on the following Monday (May 18).

Simon noted that the data from Malaga and Granada have been ‘very good’ in the past week, adding that they are ‘very close’ to meeting the Phase 1 requirements and that their particular situation will be ‘discussed in the coming days.’

All provinces in the following regions will pass into Phase 1: Galicia, Asturias, Cantabria, the Basque Country, La Rioja, Navarra, Aragon, Extremadura, Murcia, Balearics, Canarias, Ceuta and Melilla.

In Catalunya, only Alt Pirineu, Aran, Camp de Tarragona and Terres de l’Ebre have been permitted to enter Phase 1.

In Castilla-La Mancha, the next phase will only apply to Guadalajara and Cuenca.

The whole of Castilla y Leon and Madrid, meanwhile, will not move to the next stage.

The Valencia community will also be denied entry, with the exception of six health districts in Alicante, three in Valencia and one in Castellon.

Further details will be saved for the official state bulletin (BOE), to be published tomorrow morning.