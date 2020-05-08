VALENCIA president Ximo Puig is confident the region is more than ready for the next stage of the COVID-19 de-escalation plan.

The leader insists that the regional health system can guarantee health care and systems to allow the eastern region to enter ‘Phase 1’ from Monday, May 11.

PRESIDENT OF VALENCIA REGION: Ximo Puig

He has already signed a ‘protocol of action’ with top government officials to develop a detection system in the community, which can pick up traces of the Covid-19 virus in wastewater.

Puig told press yesterday that the Valencian Community still has 965 ICU beds available, and another 18,992 acute beds across public and private sectors..

“We are in a position to address the transition to phase one,” Puig said.

He is keen to work on a flexible approach, being careful not to mix older and younger generations, when people are allowed out to walk and exercise.

There are also plans to talk with the government to allow sunbathing as soon as possible with the relevant social distancing measures.