BRITISH expats returning to the UK will have to quarantine for 14 days in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, it has been revealed.

Airlines said they had been ordered by the Government to introduce the fortnight of isolation for arrivals from Spain and every other country apart from Ireland.

The strict travel measure is reportedly part of a larger ‘road map’ for Britain’s coronavirus deescalation, set to be announced soon by British Prime Minister Boris Johnson.

Airlines UK, the industry body representing UK carriers confirmed the plan to the BBC and Sky News.

Brits currently living abroad and any other travellers will be asked to provide the address of the property they will be self-isolating at once they arrive in the UK.

The plan is expected to come into force in June, and according to The Times, will include ports as well as airports.

According to Sky, those caught flouting the restrictions could be in line for fines of up to £1,000 or deportation.

An Airlines UK statement read: “We need to see the details of what they are proposing.”

Kelly Tolhurst, the MP responsible for aviation is expected to clarify details of the proposals with industry bosses tomorrow.

A spokesperson for the Home Office said: “We do not comment on leaks.

“The focus remains on staying at home to protect the NHS and save lives.”