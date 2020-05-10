A HEALTH warning has been issued for a brand of anchovies sold in supermarkets across Andalucia and several other regions.

The Andalucia Health Authorities have reported that anisakis has been found in a batch of so-called boquerones en vinagre (anchovies in vinegar), made by the Pescados Medina company.

Packed in plastic 250g boxes, the infected batch number is 270420.

At least three people have presented mild symptoms of food poisoning after consuming the product.

Those who have purchased the item with the corresponding batch number should return the product to the shop where they bought it and have been warned against consuming it.

The product is made in Andalucia but is also distributed to Catalunya, the Canary Islands, Madrid and Castilla y Leon.

The warning has been sent out by the Spanish Agency for Food Safety and Nutrition and the product is being removed from shelves.

Anisakis is a parasite which affects fish meat.