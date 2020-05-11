A GROUP of children have found a human skeleton while they were playing outside in Castilla-La Mancha.

According to Europa Press, the discovery was made by the children themselves on Saturday.

The skeleton was found in the small town of La Roda in the province of Albacete.

The bones were discovered within an open deposit which was used for mineral extraction.

After stumbling upon the remains, the children notified the Policia Local who attended to the scene.

Police sources told Europa Press that more details about the identity of the body or how it ended up there are still unknown.

The incident has now been passed on to the judicial authorities for further investigation.The Mayor of the town, Juan Ramon Amores said: “We are at the disposal of the judicial authority and the remains have been transferred, along with samples of the land where they were, to a municipal warehouse for further investigation.”