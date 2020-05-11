THE president of La Liga has said he hopes Spanish football will return next month.

Speaking to Movistar on Sunday, Javier Tebas expressed his hope that the league can resume on June 12.

“I would like the season start to be June 12, but it will depend on the numbers,” said Tebas.

“In the end it will be up to the health authorities. They explain what can be done. We do not rush, we are not the ones who decide the phases.”

The statement came just hours after it was revealed that FIVE top players have tested positive for the virus, as well as three non playing staff.

Despite the results, Tebas remained positive, saying: “It is less than we expected. We expected 25 or 30, according to the numbers seen in the Bundesliga and the potency of the virus in Spain.”

Tebas insisted that the players identities will be revealed in the coming days and they are currently isolating and will be retested ‘in the next few days’

Phase 0 of the de-escalation plan allowed top flight players to train individually at training grounds last week, whilst Barcelona’s players were back for their first session on Friday and Real Madrid are due to begin today.

Plans to begin the season are still under discussion, with playing the games behind closed doors being ruled out by Tebas.

“It is not an option,” said Tebas, estimating the loss to clubs would amount to nearly €1 billion.

The Spanish Football Federation (RFEF) confirmed on Wednesday that third and fourth league teams will not continue their 2020 competitions, and promotions will be decided by play-off games.