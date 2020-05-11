NEARLY nine in ten coronavirus related deaths in Malaga are in the over 65s age range.

According to data released by the Andalucian Government, 87% of those who have died due to COVID-19 in the province, were over the age of 65.

The smallest number of deaths is registered by those between the ages of 15 and 24 and those from 25 to 34, both only representing 0.2% of fatalities respectively.

That increases very slightly to 0.7% from 35 to 44 and to 2.8% from 45 to 54.

From there the percentage begins to grow, as from 55 to 64 it’s 8.9%.

The over 65s represent the overwhelming number of casualties at 87% but that can be broken down even more.

Between 65 and 74 years old, the percentage is 15.9%, but from 75 onwards, that’s 71.1%.

Medical experts attribute this phenomenon to the fact that the elderly already have certain pre-existing conditions and in combination with the coronavirus, they become too much for their bodies to deal with.

No data was released on what percentage of deaths were the under 15s in Malaga.