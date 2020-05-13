GUARDAMAR del Segura council has launched a plan to boost its lockdown-stricken economy with a campaign encouraging people to shop locally.

It’s no secret the coronavirus restrictions have been devastating for businesses, but the smaller ‘independents’ have been particularly hard hit.

CAMPAIGN: Keeping local business alive in Guardamar del Segura

To help them recover, the council has launched an ambitious social media and marketing campaign throughout the coastal town.

Slogans include, ‘Today more than ever we need you’, and ‘I buy from the Guardamar store.’

Councillor for Economic Promotion Gisela Teva said: “The growth of our local trade depends on everyone.”

POINTING THE WAY TO RECOVERY: Your town needs YOU

The resort’s ‘Merchants Association’ is working with the authorities to help provide businesses with approved hand sanitisers while also distributing campaign posters.

The posters read: “This business follows security, hygiene and disinfection protocols against COVID-19,” with an additional reminder to wear PPE and follow social distancing rules.