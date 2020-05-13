RED Cross Malaga has responded to 256% more calls in the first four months of this year, compared to the entirety of 2019.

During 2019, the NGO attended 11,403 cases, whereas until the end of April this year, that number was already at 29,274.

More than 25,000 of those have been after the declaration of the state of emergency in mid March.

Luis Utrilla, the President of the Red Cross in the province of Malaga told Malaga Hoy: “Since March 14, thousands of families have needed help from the Red Cross and other public and social institutions to meet basic needs in these months of confinement.”

The Coordinator of the Red Cross services in Malaga, Samuel Linares added: “The groups that have been most affected are those that were already in a bad situation.

“The population that lives below poverty lines has undoubtedly increased, but we are also seeing new profiles of people who need our help, such as those with small wages, especially, in the hospitality sector.”

According to the charity the majority of requests revolve around meeting basic living needs.

“We have given more than 5,600 families financial aid in the form of supermarket cards so that they can go shopping and we have delivered more than 5,000 kits of hygiene, food, cleaning and medicinal products.” Linares added.

He also outlines how the Red Cross has been responsible for transporting more than 18,000 face masks from the Health Ministry to vulnerable people and those with difficulties accessing them.

All this is possible due to the help of 1,213 volunteers, of who 550 are new.