A BAR owner in Sevilla has teamed up with a Spanish tech company to help serve thirsty locals in the post-COVID-19 era.

Alberto Martinez, 53, owner of La Gitana Loca (The Crazy Gypsy), has installed a robotic arm which allows punters to order their own beer and which can pour up to 600 cañas per hour.

The robot arrived just in time for the re-opening of bars and restaurants across Sevilla on Monday as the province entered Phase 1 of the coronavirus de-escalation plan.

La Gitana Loca (The Crazy Gypsy) has become the first bar in Spain to introduce a robotic arm to serve drinks. (La Gitana Loca)

Created by tech outfit Macco Robotics, the robotic arm takes payments by card, eliminating human contact and allowing Martinez to reopen with greater ease after remaining closed for over two months due to the country’s state of alarm.

“We began brainstorming the idea of using an automatic server before the pandemic arrived,” explained Martinez.

“In summer months we regularly have long lines of young people waiting for drinks and our bar staff are often overwhelmed.

“Then COVID-19 spread and everything stopped, but we decided to continue with the idea.”

The revolutionary arm, designed specifically for the food industry, will help eliminate human contact during the de-escalation phases. (Macco)

Punters at the La Gitana Loca will be able to order a €0.70 caña from a touchscreen and watch the arm pour the beer into recyclable plastic cups.

Macco Robotics, an Isla de la Cartuja based tech company, have been working at the forefront of helping the hospitality sector recover post-pandemic.

According to the company’s website: “At these difficult times we have to stand shoulder to shoulder, and this is why we are constantly working on solutions to help hoteliers and bar owners face the current situation.”

Specialising in robotic arms to serve and prepare food and drinks, the company has also been working closely with health authorities to develop and donate disinfecting robots to be used in hospitals and health centres.