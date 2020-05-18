MARBELLA will use video surveillance to control capacity levels during Phase 1, the City Council has announced.

The Mayor of the town, Angeles Munoz, held a meeting over the weekend with representatives of the security forces to coordinate the town’s incorporation into Phase 1 from today.

Although Munoz shows her satisfaction that Marbella ‘begins to resume normality’, she still believes that ‘the hotspots will have to be top priority.’

“The implementation of the video surveillance system, equipped with the latest technology, will allow us to control capacity in strategic places in the city,” added the 60-year-old.

Policia Local units will specifically ensure compliance with regulations, for example, in shops or terraces of the hospitality business.

The Mayor has also called for the individual responsibility of citizens.

“It would be useless for us to start working on the economic reactivation of Marbella if we do not comply with the regulations so that it is done in a safe way.

“We all know the need to maintain social distancing and the recommendation of the use of masks.”

This comes after Fuengirola announced the use of sophisticated technology to track how many people are on its beaches once further restrictions are lifted.