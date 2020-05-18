LOTTERIES have today returned to Spain after two months of inactivity due to the coronavirus lockdown.

Loterías y Apuestas del Estado (Spain’s state-owned lottery operator) will begin selling both online and in person the approved tickets to have a crack at one of the nation’s many jackpots.

Small shops licenced to sell these tickets may open from today – except for those located in commercial centres that lack independent access.

Loterías y Apuestas del Estado (known by acronym SELAE) suspended all activity last March 15, including ticket sales and pre-programmed draws.

All suspended draws will take place in the next few days, with tickets having the same value and legitimacy as before.

SELAE has been cautioning its clients not to throwaway any unused tickets.

The following table contains all details of upcoming draws, according to Las Provincias.

Bonoloto

Fecha inicialNueva fecha
Lunes, 16 de marzoLunes, 25 de mayo
Martes, 17 de marzoMartes, 26 de mayo
Miércoles, 18 de marzoMiércoles, 27 de mayo
Jueves, 19 de marzoJueves, 28 de mayo
Viernes, 20 de marzoViernes, 29 de mayo
Sábado, 21 de marzoSábado, 30 de mayo

Primitiva

Fecha inicialNueva fecha
Jueves, 19 de marzoJueves, 21 de mayo
Sábado, 21 de marzoSábado, 23 de mayo

El Gordo de la Primitiva

Fecha inicialNueva fecha
Domingo, 22 de marzoDomingo, 31 de mayo

Lotería Nacional

Lotería Nacional

Fecha inicialNueva fecha
Jueves, 19 de marzoJueves, 11 de junio
Jueves, 26 de marzoJueves, 18 de junio
Sábado, 28 de marzoSábado, 20 de junio
Jueves, 2 de abrilJueves, 25 de junio
Jueves, 9 de abrilJueves, 2 de julio
Sábado, 11 de abrilSábado, 4 de julio
Jueves, 16 de abrilJueves, 9 de julio
Sábado, 18 de abrilSábado, 11 de julio
Jueves, 23 de abrilJueves, 16 de julio
Sábado, 25 de abrilSábado, 18 de julio
Jueves, 30 de abrilJueves, 23 de julio
Sábado, 2 de mayoSábado, 25 de julio
Jueves, 7 de mayoJueves, 30 de julio

Sorteo Extraordinario del Día del Padre

Fecha inicialNueva fecha
Sábado, 21 de marzoSábado, 13 de junio

Sorteo Especial Cruz Roja

Fecha inicialNueva fecha
Sábado, 4 de abrilSábado, 27 de junio
Donate

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.