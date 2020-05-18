LOTTERIES have today returned to Spain after two months of inactivity due to the coronavirus lockdown.
Loterías y Apuestas del Estado (Spain’s state-owned lottery operator) will begin selling both online and in person the approved tickets to have a crack at one of the nation’s many jackpots.
Small shops licenced to sell these tickets may open from today – except for those located in commercial centres that lack independent access.
Loterías y Apuestas del Estado (known by acronym SELAE) suspended all activity last March 15, including ticket sales and pre-programmed draws.
All suspended draws will take place in the next few days, with tickets having the same value and legitimacy as before.
SELAE has been cautioning its clients not to throwaway any unused tickets.
The following table contains all details of upcoming draws, according to Las Provincias.
Bonoloto
|Fecha inicial
|Nueva fecha
|Lunes, 16 de marzo
|Lunes, 25 de mayo
|Martes, 17 de marzo
|Martes, 26 de mayo
|Miércoles, 18 de marzo
|Miércoles, 27 de mayo
|Jueves, 19 de marzo
|Jueves, 28 de mayo
|Viernes, 20 de marzo
|Viernes, 29 de mayo
|Sábado, 21 de marzo
|Sábado, 30 de mayo
Primitiva
|Fecha inicial
|Nueva fecha
|Jueves, 19 de marzo
|Jueves, 21 de mayo
|Sábado, 21 de marzo
|Sábado, 23 de mayo
El Gordo de la Primitiva
|Fecha inicial
|Nueva fecha
|Domingo, 22 de marzo
|Domingo, 31 de mayo
Lotería Nacional
|Fecha inicial
|Nueva fecha
|Jueves, 19 de marzo
|Jueves, 11 de junio
|Jueves, 26 de marzo
|Jueves, 18 de junio
|Sábado, 28 de marzo
|Sábado, 20 de junio
|Jueves, 2 de abril
|Jueves, 25 de junio
|Jueves, 9 de abril
|Jueves, 2 de julio
|Sábado, 11 de abril
|Sábado, 4 de julio
|Jueves, 16 de abril
|Jueves, 9 de julio
|Sábado, 18 de abril
|Sábado, 11 de julio
|Jueves, 23 de abril
|Jueves, 16 de julio
|Sábado, 25 de abril
|Sábado, 18 de julio
|Jueves, 30 de abril
|Jueves, 23 de julio
|Sábado, 2 de mayo
|Sábado, 25 de julio
|Jueves, 7 de mayo
|Jueves, 30 de julio
Sorteo Extraordinario del Día del Padre
|Fecha inicial
|Nueva fecha
|Sábado, 21 de marzo
|Sábado, 13 de junio
Sorteo Especial Cruz Roja
|Fecha inicial
|Nueva fecha
|Sábado, 4 de abril
|Sábado, 27 de junio