LOTTERIES have today returned to Spain after two months of inactivity due to the coronavirus lockdown.

Loterías y Apuestas del Estado (Spain’s state-owned lottery operator) will begin selling both online and in person the approved tickets to have a crack at one of the nation’s many jackpots.

Small shops licenced to sell these tickets may open from today – except for those located in commercial centres that lack independent access.

Loterías y Apuestas del Estado (known by acronym SELAE) suspended all activity last March 15, including ticket sales and pre-programmed draws.

All suspended draws will take place in the next few days, with tickets having the same value and legitimacy as before.

SELAE has been cautioning its clients not to throwaway any unused tickets.

The following table contains all details of upcoming draws, according to Las Provincias.

Bonoloto

Fecha inicial Nueva fecha Lunes, 16 de marzo Lunes, 25 de mayo Martes, 17 de marzo Martes, 26 de mayo Miércoles, 18 de marzo Miércoles, 27 de mayo Jueves, 19 de marzo Jueves, 28 de mayo Viernes, 20 de marzo Viernes, 29 de mayo Sábado, 21 de marzo Sábado, 30 de mayo

Primitiva

Fecha inicial Nueva fecha Jueves, 19 de marzo Jueves, 21 de mayo Sábado, 21 de marzo Sábado, 23 de mayo

El Gordo de la Primitiva

Fecha inicial Nueva fecha Domingo, 22 de marzo Domingo, 31 de mayo

Lotería Nacional

Fecha inicial Nueva fecha Jueves, 19 de marzo Jueves, 11 de junio Jueves, 26 de marzo Jueves, 18 de junio Sábado, 28 de marzo Sábado, 20 de junio Jueves, 2 de abril Jueves, 25 de junio Jueves, 9 de abril Jueves, 2 de julio Sábado, 11 de abril Sábado, 4 de julio Jueves, 16 de abril Jueves, 9 de julio Sábado, 18 de abril Sábado, 11 de julio Jueves, 23 de abril Jueves, 16 de julio Sábado, 25 de abril Sábado, 18 de julio Jueves, 30 de abril Jueves, 23 de julio Sábado, 2 de mayo Sábado, 25 de julio Jueves, 7 de mayo Jueves, 30 de julio

Sorteo Extraordinario del Día del Padre

Fecha inicial Nueva fecha Sábado, 21 de marzo Sábado, 13 de junio

Sorteo Especial Cruz Roja