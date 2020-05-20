MIJAS’S popular street markets are reopening this week.

The town hall has announced that there will be limited space available with each stall now reduced to no more than four square metres.

Councillor for markets Veronica Ensberg made the announcement, saying that a series of measures had been put in to “guarantee safety and hygiene for both workers and users.”

SETTING UP: Councillor Verónica Ensberg oversaw preparations for the La Cala market. Credit: Ayto. Mijas



These include perimeter fencing and barriers to try to keep customers distanced as well as minimum spaces between stalls.

Local police will control each market and ensure they are not overcrowded.

Council workers have also painted arrows on the ground, which market goers will have to follow.

Each market pitch will be disinfected before and after the day’s trading and vendors will have to wear gloves and masks, and use disinfecting gels.

The councilor revealed that the local markets will return at their usual hours of 9am to 2pm.

Over 65s will have a preferential schedule between 10am and 11am so they can avoid queuing.

The number of stalls at Thursday’s Calypso market will be drastically reduced due to the small ground space available.

The La Cala de Mijas market is held on Wednesdays and Saturdays on the feria ground, with the Las Lagunas market on Saturdays.

The Las Lagunas Flea Market on the San Rafael industrial park and the Calypso Flea Market will both reopen from Sunday.

Mijas village’s craft market also returns from today (Wednesday) while the La Cala and Las Lagunas ecological markets will resume on the third and second Sunday of the month respectively.