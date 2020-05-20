THE government of the Valencian Community, the Generalitat, has u-turned on plans to take the region into phase 2 of coronavirus de-escalation next Monday.

Ana Barcelo, the councillor for health, said her government will instead petition to move the region into phase 2 from a week Monday, June 1.

Barcelo initially said she would request the transition for this Monday, before citing ‘prudence and responsibility’ for the sudden change.

She added that Valencia and Alicante cities have only been in phase 1 of de-escalation for two days – while the infection rate of the virus has risen from 0.66% to 0.88%.

“The figures are good, we are not expecting another wave, but the health of the Valencianos comes first,” Barcelo said.