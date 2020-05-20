A RENTAL car company on the Costa del Sol has started using an ozone generator to disinfect cars.

Helle Hollis which was formed in 1982 has two offices, one near to Malaga airport and one in Fuengirola, serving both expats and Spaniards alike.

They have now also become the first rental car company to use an ozone generator to disinfect cars, in order to make it as safe as possible for their customers.

Ozone kills bacteria, viruses and fungal spores, and also has the advantage of entering all the cracks and corners of the car.

The process is quick and environmentally friendly, only taking five minutes for a complete disinfection.

When a customer returns a car, it is first thoroughly cleaned inside with a disinfectant on all surfaces such as the steering wheel, touch screen, and gear shift.

After the car is cleaned and ready for hire, an ozone generator is put into operation inside the parked car and any remaining bacteria and viruses are killed instantly.

“It is important for us to show our customers that they can safely hire a car,” explained managing director Hans Hugo From.