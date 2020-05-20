TEMPERATURES will soar to as high as 38C in Andalucia this weekend.

According to The Weather Channel, the mercury will reach 35C in Sevilla tomorrow before reaching 37C on Friday and 38C on Saturday.

Other inland cities such as Cordoba will also see searing temperatures, with highs of 37C predicted all weekend.

Meanwhile, the breezier Costa del Sol will see slightly cooler temperatures, but still hitting the high 20s.

Estepona will see highs of 29C from tomorrow, while Malaga to Marbella will see highs of between 27C and 28C into next week.

The soar in temperatures will come as at least six of Andalucia’s provinces will be preparing to enter Phase 2 of the coronavirus de-escalation plan.

Malaga and Granada are expected to be held back in Phase 1 for another week.

It comes after Salvador Illa said each phase of the plan must last for two weeks.

While not yet conclusive, there is evidence to suggest that being outdoors in warmer conditions can lower the risk of virus transmission.

Professor Alan Penn, the chief scientific adviser at the Ministry of Housing, Communities and Local Government in the UK said last week: “The science suggests that being outside in sunlight, with good ventilation, are both highly protective against transmission of the virus.”

There is also evidence to suggest that sunlight can aid in killing viruses, or at least shortening their lifespans.