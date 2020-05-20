THREE people were arrested after drink driving on the Rock’s roads last night.

Of these three, two drivers, a 54-year-old male and 54-year-old female were involved in a car crash on Line Wall Road.

The female was taken to North Mole where she was given a breath test which resulted in her being just under the legal drink driving limit.

The 54-year-old male was admitted to hospital and was tested to be over the limit of alcohol.

He was then granted police bail after leaving hospital.

The vehicle collision was dealt separately, according to the RGP.

In another incident, a 25-year-old man was arrested for speeding at Peter Isola Promenade.

This promenade is located along the Coaling Island walkway created by the opening of the Mid-Harbours marina in 2016.

He was tested for alcohol found to be driving at double the legal limit and not having a driver’s license.

He also had a small amount of Cannabis Resin and was bailed out for £250.

FAST LANE: The Peter Isola Promenade is by a mooring point for luxury yachts

The RGP reminded the public that despite the easing of Civil Contingency Regulations, officers would continue the ‘Operation Roadwatch’ to tackle traffic offences on Gibraltar’s roads.

“There is a zero tolerance approach to all instances of driving whilst under the influence of drugs or alcohol,” said the RGP.

CORONAVIRUS

The number of active cases of COVID-19 on the Rock has risen slightly from two to four, the first increase in ten days.

It comes as the Chief Minister announced the start of phase two of the COVID ‘Unlock the Rock’ strategy on Monday.

As from May 22, people will be able to have more freedom of personal movement and will be able to meet up with up to 12 people.

It could mean that more cases could surface if people don’t stick to the social distancing rules set by Public Health Gibraltar.

Some 5,610 swab tests have been carried out on the Rock in total, with 2,439 done on front-line workers.

The number of people in self isolation at their homes to prevent any potential further spread of the virus is at 45.