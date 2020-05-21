THE Palma Beach brand will resume its activity on July 1 and market itself to tourists as one of the safest destinations from coronavirus in Europe.

The brand, which was established four years ago, is made up of 48 hotels and restaurants located on Playa de Palma in Mallorca.

Revealing the news, CEO Miguel Ferrer explained that after several weeks of ‘intense work,’ its board of directors had reached an agreement with German authorities and tour operators to welcome tourists back with the ‘full guarantee of safety and hygiene.’

Ferrer also indicated that Palma Beach has optimal conditions to safeguard visitors from COVID-19 that is ‘difficult to find in any other part of Europe.’

This includes being close to Son San Joan airport and to leading hospitals on the island, where its five kilometre beach and expansive terraces provide ample space for its visitors to adhere to social distancing rules.

Moreover, he stressed that the establishments under the brand were making all of the necessary adjustments to ensure that the highest level of hygiene is achieved to halt contagion.

EXPANSIVE: Playa de Palma boasts an extensive stretch of golden sand

“We will become a pilot area for tourism at an international level where we will obtain knowledge to form a series of protocols that will help other destinations both within and outside of Spain,” said Ferrer.

As well as recovering some of the huge losses attributed to the coronavirus crisis, the reopening of Palma Beach hopes to offer ‘much-needed’ quality tourism in Mallorca.

“In addition to trying to overcome the harsh effects of this economic crisis, we must learn and take note of the long-term actions to make Playa de Palma a renowned destination,” concluded Ferrer.

The reopening will, however, depend on whether the island completes Phase 4 of Spain’s de-escalation plan at the end of June which will allow for the re-entry of international tourists.

It comes after Mallorca hoteliers made a plea to the government to reopen the airport on July 1 in order to save some of the summer season.

The Association of Hotel Chains had put pressure onto the Government of the Balearic Islands to reactivate the tourism sector in order to boost the economy and stimulate employment.