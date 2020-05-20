THE Mediterranean diet may be the pinnacle of a balanced diet, but neither olive oil nor fresh vegetables feature in the top 10 products bought by Spaniards during the coronavirus lockdown.

Cakes and confectionery instead hold the top spot for supermarket purchases during Spain’s state of alarm, according to a report by consumer statistics site Nielsen.

The 10 products with the highest sales include, in order:

Cakes and confectionary Spices and flavourings Grated cheese Frozen fish Dried fruit Sanitary/ hygiene products Sauces and condiments Coffee Beer Tinned and preserved fish

The report said that top purchases during the beginning of the state of alarm, on March 14, included basics such as toilet paper, rice, pasta and beans.

Then as a panicked public realised the supermarkets would not sell out, sales of beer, wine and confectionary began to skyrocket.

It comes as the Official College of Dietitians and Nutritionists of the Valencian Community is fearing an increase in obesity following the coronavirus lockdown.

The increase in the purchases of chocolate, cakes and alcoholic beverages, together with a decrease in physical activity, could leave a lasting impact on the health of Spaniards.

“Now that we are getting back to work, we are starting to see what’s ahead of us,” Rafael Birlanga, the president of the college, said.

“80% of nutritionists who have participated in a study of ours believe there has been a worsening in health and that levels of overweight and obesity have increased during this period of quarantine.”