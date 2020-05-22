AS Spain’s golf courses start reopening, players will have to stick to new protocols or risk disqualification.

A whole new set of rules has been drawn up by the Spanish Golf Federation to maintain social distancing.

And in time-honoured golfing fashion, breaking the regulations will be severely punished.

ON COURSE: Family members will be able to share a buggy.

Intentional infringement of the ‘coronavirus local rules’ will mean a two stroke penalty or loss of hole in matchplay for a first offence. Break the rules again and the player will be disqualified.

The main points are:

Social distance must be kept throughout the whole round.

Flagsticks must be left untouched in the hole.

Holes will have a backstop to stop the ball reaching the bottom.

Only the player can pick up the ball.

No equipment including clubs and pens can be shared.

No device such as ball markers, gloves and tees can be borrowed.

Rakes will not be allowed to be used in bunkers.

Scorecards, whether card or electronic must not be passed around and will be disinfected before and after the round.

All objects on the course, including benches, must not be touched.

In addition players are asked to wait in the car park and then head straight to the first tee five minutes before their booked time.

On completion of the round they should leave the course immediately.

Changing rooms and cafés and bars will remain closed.

Buggies and trolleys must be disinfected before and after each round.

The federation hopes these measures will help the golf industry in Spain recover quickly after the enforced lay-off. At the moment golf courses in parts of the country to have entered Phase 1 of the coronavirus lockdown exit.

President of Turismo Costa del Sol, Francisco Salado said: “The reactivation of the golf courses will be key to the economic recovery of the Costa del Sol, since it is a safe sport, where it is easy to maintain a safety distance of two metres between people, and also develops entirely individually.”

More than 1.4 million tourists flock to Spain to play golf every year, spending around €2.5 billion, Some 30,000 jobs are said to rely on the sport, both directly and indirectly.