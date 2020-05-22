A GROUP of 15 desperate refugees have been rescued off Alicante this morning.

It comes after another boat was found yesterday, while its occupants where nowhere to be found.

Salvamento Maritimo rescued the immigrants, who were in a tiny boat, roughly 25 miles out from the port of Alicante.

VILLAJOYOSA: Popular landing spot for desperate refugees

The boat was spotted late on Thursday evening, the same day that another landed at Postiguet Beach (just north of the port) and Villajoyosa, 30 miles to the south.

Once reported, the refugees were brought back to the safety of the Spanish mainland early in the morning, where, according to explica.com, Spanish Red Cross volunteers were waiting to assist.

Sources claim they are of Syrian origin, fleeing from the troubles in the Middle East.

Tragically, another vessel was found by an Alicante fishing boat on Thursday morning, empty and adrift.

Also spotted close to Villajoyosa, the boat may be linked with three people seen on the N-332 yesterday who fled from police when approached by officers, but this has not been confirmed.

The people who landed this morning were initially cared for by Spanish Red Cross, and found to be in good health.

However, they are now with Alicante police awaiting a transfer to Cadiz, where they will be tested for coronavirus.