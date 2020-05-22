LA Liga has announced that it will use high tech video analysis technology to stop the spread of coronavirus when the season resumes on June 12.

The system is similar to Video Assistant Referee (VAR) in the English Premier League.

It will be used to determine if anyone during a training session has come into close contact with a player who has tested positive for COVID-19.

After the session, if a player tests positive for the virus, he will be automatically isolated, and the facilities he came into contact with, disinfected and cleaned.

Anyone associated with the infected player for more than five minutes either before or during the game will be tested and if also positive, will be quarantined and pulled from team duties.

HIGH TECH: The system will be used to monitor training sessions leading up to the season opener

The technology, as an analysis tool to help with training, is being adapted to examine human contact during the league’s first training sessions since February.

Since last Monday, training sessions for professional teams were permitted for groups of 10 or less.

Since then, the likes of Real Madrid and Barcelona have had their first taste of proper football since the state of alarm was introduced.

The continuation of the season has been tentatively discussed for weeks, with a provisional date of June 12 now set.

Leaks to Spanish sports media outlet, Mundo Deportivo, confirm that La Liga boss Javier Tebas will announce the new calendar to the league’s teams on May 28.

Players will be in for a tough few weeks as matches will be run every 72 hours.

The first fixture to be announced is the Sevilla FC-Real Betis derby.

Although the announcement is still not yet official, Tebas is seeking authorisation from the Ministry of Health to tie in the season start with the introduction of Phase 4 de-escalation on June 1.