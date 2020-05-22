A VIOLENT conman has been arrested in Velez-Malaga over the death of an elderly man during a botched home invasion.

A police investigation began after reports of several violent break-ins on elderly residents in the Axarquia area.

In the case, revealed by the Guardia Civil, the alleged criminal, 54, entered the home of a 70-year-old man.

He beat him so violently that the pensioner spent weeks in the ICU before finally succumbing to his injuries.

The death prompted a resurgence in the investigation of break-ins.

Officers discovered the alleged criminal to be a former boxer with a history of violence and robbery.

The suspect was also found to have been using up to 30 different identities and three different nationalities to cover up his crimes.

He was eventually arrested on the crimes of three accounts of robbery with violence and the murder of the elderly man.

He is now awaiting sentencing at the Investigating Court Number Five of Velez-Málaga.