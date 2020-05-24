By Alicia Duggan

SO you’ve reached the last page of that gripping novel and you’re still pining for more. No worries. Make a list of all the books you enjoyed and find something written along similar lines. There are plenty of bookalike titles out there. Here are some ideas to get you started.

If you enjoyed ….

… Harry Potter, try Skulduggery Pleasant by Derek Landy

Magic is real! When 13-year-old Stephanie Edgley attends her uncle’s funeral she meets Skulduggery Pleasant, a skeleton detective who believes her uncle was killed by sorcery. Stephanie must quickly master her own magical abilities and help Skulduggery to save the world from the apocalypse. A supernatural flight of fantasy filled with drama, humour, peril and unforgettable characters.

… Alex Rider, switch to the Young Bond series by Charlie Higson

Fans of Anthony Horowitz’s novels about teenage spy Alex Rider should feel right at home with the escapades of a junior James Bond. Written in the style of the original Ian Fleming books, the series follows the adventures of a teenage version of the future 007 who is studying at Eton. In between, he travels the world getting into and out of deadly situations with his usual charm and skill, minus the Martinis.

… The Handmaid’s Tale, sample Reading Lolita in Tehran by Azar Nafisi

A powerful novel set during the Iranian Revolution of 1979 which saw the Ayatollah Khomeini take power, dealing with the rise of a patriarchal, religious authoritarian power and the erosion of women’s rights. The author was a professor expelled from Tehran’s University for refusing to wear a veil, although she continued to meet in secret with some of her students to discuss banned western novels.

… Khaled Hosseini, dive into The Blood of Flowers by Anita Amirrezvani

Set in 17th Century Iran, the course of a young woman’s life changes drastically when her father dies suddenly, leaving her without a dowry. She must go to the city to live with relatives but is treated little better than a servant. Interspersed with Iranian fairy tales and descriptions of Iranian traditions, it is a story of a young woman’s struggle to find love and independence in a patriarchal world.

… Big Little Lies, check out Little Fires Everywhere by Celeste Ng

Shaker Heights is a peaceful, respectful suburb whose well-off residents follow the rules and lead uneventful lives …. until artist Mia Warren and her daughter, Pearl, arrive on the scene. They rent a house from second generation Shaker Elena Richardson and soon their lives are inextricably intertwined as their teenage children become fast friends. However, things start to unravel as rules are broken, secrets are revealed and little fires set.

…David Baldacci, try City of Windows by Robert Pobi

Meet Dr Lucas Page – astrophysicist, bestselling author of maths books, foster father to a multitude of children, university professor, orphan and FBI agent. A sniper in New York has taken an impossible shot and killed Dr Lucas’s FBI partner from the good old days, so he’s drafted back into the force to help track down the killer. A thrilling, fast-paced page turner.

… I Am Pilgrim, dip into Nomad by James Swallow

Tech expert Marc Dane is a MI6 field agent. When his team is ambushed on a covert mission, Dane, the sole survivor is accused of being a traitor and betraying his team. His only option is to go on the run and attempt to clear his name. With the help of ex-soldier Lucy Keyes, Dane is in a race against time to discover the real perpetrators of the ambush and avert a major terrorist attack. A gripping, action-packed spy novel.

…Girl on the Train, try Someone We Know by Shari Lapena

In a small, tranquil neighbourhood where all the residents are polite and friendly, a teenager breaks into his neighbours’ houses, snoops around their computers and gets into their emails. In so doing, he unwittingly opens a Pandora’s box of secrets, lies and murder. An intriguing, atmospheric thriller filled with twists and suspense.

… Jojo Moyes, get stuck into City of Girls by Elizabeth Gilbert

It’s 1940 and 19-year-old Vivian has flunked out of Vasser. Her affluent parents can’t deal with her, so they send her to New York to live with her Aunt Peg who owns a crumbling theatre called The Lily Playhouse. Virginal and naive, Vivian is enthralled with the show girls and actors she meets there and delights in gallivanting around New York City, drinking, flirting and sleeping with men. However, her partying and carefree living catch up with her when she makes a mistake that can’t be undone. A fun, sensual, heart-warming story which explores the ideas of redemption, forgiveness and living life on your own terms.

… John Green, go for Paper Avalanche by Lisa Williamson

Ro Snow is 14 and lives with her mother (never Mum) Bonnie, who is a hoarder. Their home is dangerously over-stuffed with the paperwork Bonnie obsessively collects. The mother-daughter roles have been reversed with Ro stressing about money, cleanliness and the fear that Bonnie will end up suffocating under a collapsed pile of her rubbish, while trying to keep her shambles of a lifestyle secret from social services. That is until she meets Tanvi Shah, the girl who nearly died from cancer who has returned to school full of life, positivity and a determination to make friends with Ro. A truly wonderful read.