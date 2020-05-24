LA Liga has been allowed to resume behind closed doors from June 8.

During Pedro Sanchez’s speech yesterday, the Prime Minister announced that Spain’s top tier football competition will return next month.

“From 8 June, La Liga will be back,” he said.

“Spanish football has a huge following but it will not be the only recreational activity that will return.”

Javier Tebas, the league’s President said he hoped the first round of fixtures could begin on June 12, but La Liga has yet to confirm a date.

Teams have been training in groups of 10 so far this week, but that will increase as the de-escalation process moves forward.

“Spain has done what it should and now new horizons are opening for everyone.

“The time has come to bring back many day-to-day activities,” said Sanchez.

“We are very pleased with the decision,” said Tebas.

“It is the result of the great work of clubs, players, coaches, CSD (National Sports Council) and agents.

“But we cannot lower our guard, it is important to follow health regulations and ensure the pandemic doesn’t come back.”

Clubs tested their players and staff before returning to training at the start of the month, with only five results coming back as positive, something that was seen as very successful ahead of the league’s return.

With 11 matches still to play, Barcelona are in first place, two points ahead of arch rivals Real Madrid in second.

Segunda Division is also set to resume at the same time in mid June.