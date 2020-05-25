A YOUNG Brit is facing emergency surgery after being shot in the legs four times on the Costa del Sol.

The 27-year-old has been admitted to the Hospital Costa del Sol in Marbella where he is in a stable but serious condition.

The Brit was driven to the hospital in the early hours of this morning by a friend who told doctors he had been shot four times in the legs, reported Diario Sur.

Police have launched an investigation but the working hypothesis is that the attack was a warning, with such shootings common in the world of organised crime.

If that theory rings true, it would be the first so-called ‘settling of accounts’ on the coast since the state of alarm was declared on March 14.

Things had been quieter due to the nationwide lockdown, with gangs unable to carry out hits or revenge attacks due to the extra police presence.

But that all changed last week when a group of British expats spent their first day of freedom by starting a brawl at a pub in Mijas.

As the province entered Phase 1 of the de-escalation plan, the bloody scene at Steve’s Bar ended in a brutal and almost fatal stabbing.

One of the six arrested was revealed to be an alleged cocaine dealer back in the UK, where he is being extradited to face justice.