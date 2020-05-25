SPAIN has reported 132 new coronavirus infections in the last 24 hours, while the Government has re-calculated its overall death toll.

This is the lowest daily figure throughout the entire state of alarm and also the lowest since March 4, when 89 new cases were reported.

The majority of the latest cases were in Catalunya, where 89 were reported, while Madrid saw 18 people test positive.

The new data comes as the Ministry of Health has reported that the total number of COVID-19-related deaths is 26,837 rather than 28,752.

Health chiefs said this re-calculation of almost 2,000 is due to the ‘transition to the new surveillance strategy’.

Amid the change in the overall death toll, it has been calculated that there have been 50 new deaths in the last 24 hours.

This continues a positive trend in which the death toll has remained below 100 for several days.

Director of the Center for Health Alerts, Fernando Simon, has confirmed that he will make a statement about the change to the death toll.

It has also emerged that 253 people have been hospitalised during the last seven days, 11 of whom have been transferred into intensive care (ICU).

Meanwhile, for the second consecutive day, Malaga has not registered any deaths or new cases.

Data from the Junta de Andalucia also revealed that nobody in Malaga had been hospitalised in the last 24 hours.

However the region’s health chiefs warned that Andalucia’s figures ‘do not match’ those of the central government.