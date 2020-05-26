TRAVELPLAN has launched a new campaign to boost national tourism in the Balearic Islands this year.

Aptly named ‘Phase T,’ the Spanish tour operator’s innovative idea will allow those living in Spain to take advantage of ‘once in a lifetime historic deals’ once the COVID-19 de-escalation plan comes to an end.

Revealing the plans today, the commercial director of Travelplan, Miguel Angel Garcia, explained that customers can obtain special prices on holidays in the Balearics from June 22 to November 22 on the condition that they book before June 21.

Offering stays in Ibiza, Mallorca and Menorca, it is now possible to get your hands on a seven-night stay in a four-star hotel in July for as little as €299.

There are also options to holiday in the Canary Islands at massively discounted prices.

“The islands are our star destination and one of the pillars of our business so we are very interested in contributing to reviving tourism there,” said Garcia.

In addition, Travelplan will promote bookings on newly launched direct Air Europa flights from Asturias, Barcelona, Bilbao, Granada, Madrid, Malaga, Palma de Mallorca, Santiago, Valencia, Sevilla and Zaragoza scheduled from June 22.

It comes as hotel searches in Spain soared by 142% over the weekend following Pedro Sanchez’s announcement that the country would be reopening tourism from June 22.

According to Spanish travel agency Destinia, the spike occurred between 2pm and 7pm, just after the weekly appearance by the Prime Minister.

In the groundbreaking speech Sanchez told those in the country to ‘plan their holidays now,’ vowing that there would be a tourism season this year.

As well as encouraging tourist establishments to commence their preparations to open their doors, he stressed that foreign tourists should also plan their holidays from July.

Commenting on the announcement, Garcia said: “It was like a breath of fresh air in the face of so much negative news that we have had during the last two-and-a-half months.”

