THE whole of Andalucia and Valencia will be in Phase 2 of the coronavirus de-escalation plan on Monday.

It comes after the Government announced today that Malaga, Granada and the rest of the Valenciana Community have shown enough progress to enter the next stage.

Meanwhile, the Canary Islands of La Gomera, El Hierro, and La Graciosa and the Balearic Island Formentera will be the first to enter Phase 3.

It means 70% of the population will be in Phase 2 next week, with just 45,000 people lucky enough to enter Phase 3, the last stage before the so-called ‘new normal’.

Some 30% of the population, however, will remain in Phase 1 after failing to improve their incidence of COVID-19 sufficiently.

This includes the Madrid region and some parts of Catalunya, which has been permitted to differentiate between health districts.

There will also be changes announced to the restrictions in each phase this weekend, which will come into effect on Monday June 1.