Parliament has thanked the community for how it has handled the pandemic these last 12 weeks.

It comes after the lockdown that kept people in their homes ended on May 22, though they have since been urged not to be complacent while the weather gets warmer.

“The reaction of Gibraltar to this crisis has been exemplary, and it is not just us who say so, but also advisors to the World Health Organisation,” said Fabian Picardo.

“The many sung and unsung heroes of the past 12 weeks should be recognised for the work that they have done.”

He mentioned the bravery that front-line workers had while people were ‘shying away’ trying to ‘protect themselves’ from the virus.

Picardo commented on how the population has been receptive of the work that health workers have given to the community.

Every night they have been clapping at 8pm in the evening and have donated well over £1.6million to the GHA.

In this vein, a year seven student from Loreto Convent School even raised £2,000 to the GHA after cycling a 42km marathon in just 2 hours and 28 minutes.

Although Gibraltar hasn’t lost a life on its shores from COVID, Picardo did pay respect to the Gibraltarian who had lost their life outside of the Rock due to the virus.

He also stood in solidarity on behalf of Gibraltar for the countries who have lost lives to the virus around the world.

‘Glad to be alive’

In Parliament, the Speaker of the House Melvyn Farrell, being an over-70 citizen himself, spoke of how he felt after remaining in lockdown for ten weeks.

SPEAKER: Melvyn Farrell was only appointed recently in place of Adolfo Canepa

“I’m so grateful to everyone who has played a part in fighting this terrible threat to our lives,” Farrell said.

“I’m so glad to be alive and back here to preside over this meeting of Parliament.

“There have been many moments when I was very afraid and thought I might contract the virus and die before my time.”

“I’m sure that many in our community would have had similar thoughts.

“Thankfully, so far, we have done well and have all pulled through and are now ready to resume our lives, albeit in a rather different world.”

However, the Speaker said that we should not ‘lower our guard’ in the fight against COVID-19.

He concluded by speaking of the courage and determination Gibraltar has shown in its history, which has been manifested in this situation too.

STATISTICS

The number of active COVID-19 cases has risen to 11, after being as low as two last week.

Three of these 11 people infected are local residents, with the other eight consisting of cross-frontier workers.

Those cases which are being identified as active are primarily being detected from the front-line targeted screening, rather than those who are tested because they feel ill.

It has been reported that these workers are primarily in the domiciliary and residential sector and have no clear signs of the virus.

The number of swab tests done now surpasses the 7,000 mark, with a total of 158 people infected since March.

The number of people in self isolation has increased too, with 48 people self-isolating at home.

This group is made up from those living with COVID patients or who have underlying health conditions.