A MAN has been arrested in Catalunya after he impersonated a policeman in order to coerce women into having sex with him.

Mossos agents arrested the 33-year-old in Tarragona after he allegedly approached five women and lured them to his car in the pretence that he was a police officer and that they had broken the law.

Once there, he threatened them with a fine, unless they had sex with him.

The police believe that he’s not just responsible for these five specific cases, but also others that occurred before the state of emergency was declared.

In November the police heard about a man impersonating a police officer, who was approaching his victims, tricking them into his car to coerce them into having sex with him in exchange for not reporting violations.

Agents have revealed that there is a case of similar episodes in 2018 although the events were not reported.

The fake cop has now been placed in prison while the search for more victims is still underway.

Cases are now being investigated in the provinces of Tarragona, Reus, Salou and Cambrils.