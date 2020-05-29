THERE are currently five justified situations which permit travel between provinces in Spain.

Since the state of alarm was decreed as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, movement between provinces has been restricted.

Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez announced on Tuesday April 28 his government’s ‘Plan for the Transition towards a new normality,’ currently taking place over four phases.

Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez ‘Plan for the transition towards a new normality,’ should see majority of Spain in Phase 3 by June 10.

Phase 3 sees more flexible and free movement across Spain and between regions.

According to the BOE (Official State Bulletin) only the territories that pass all the phases will be exempt from the restrictions and, therefore, their inhabitants will be able to move around the country.

Interprovincial mobility is however contemplated in specific cases.

The five exceptions in which such mobility between provinces is permitted are:

1. Travel for essential health reasons.

2. Travel for essential work, professional or business reasons.

3. Travel to return to the family residence.

4. Travel for assistance and care of the elderly, dependent or disabled.

5. Travel due to force majeure or a situation of need or any other of a similar exceptional nature.

Currently, all of Spain is in at least Phase 1, which allows social gatherings of up to 10 people and sidewalk cafes to open at 50% capacity.

70% of Spain, including Malaga, Granada and the whole of Valencia, will be in Phase 2 of the coronavirus de-escalation plan by Monday.

Phase 3 is expected to commence from around June 10 for the majority of Spain.

