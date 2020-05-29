A TOP disease expert in Spain has said COVID-19 is in its final phase.

In a television interview, head of Infectious Diseases at the Hospital Valle d’Hebron in Barcelona, Benito Almirante, said that coronavirus will be ‘insignificant’ in ‘two or three weeks.’

He added that in the coming weeks, the spread of the virus will be minimal and that large outbreaks are ‘unlikely’.

According to Almirante, the evolution of COVID-19 can be compared to other viral diseases such as influenza.

The viral sequence of the diseases follow the same pattern. A significant rise of infection which lasts several weeks to a gradual decrease until ‘it practically disappears in summer,’ he said.

During the interview Almirante said that, compared to adults, children under the age of 18 are less likely to experience the typical symptoms of infection, including fever, cough and difficulty breathing and also have a low risk of transmitting the virus among themselves or to other people.

A man mid-sneeze, revealing the plume of salivary droplets as they are expelled. Highlighing the importance of covering one’s mouth when coughing, or sneezing, and thus protecting others from germ exposure.

Almirante believes that this is because children under the age of 18 have not yet fully develop a molecule that adults have in their respiratory mucosa.

This molecule acts as a ‘type of receptor’ to the virus that spreads the infection to the rest of the body.

Recent COVID-19 numbers in Spain, with just one death and 182 new cases recorded Thursday, reflect Almirante’s opinion that the spread of the virus is coming to its end.

