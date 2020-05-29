BEACHES throughout Spain will allow sunbathing at some stage in the coming weeks as the country progresses through the four phases of the COVID-19 de-escalation plan.

The question of safe and compliant beach use is a thorny one, as millions are desperate to have their family days at the seaside.

Visornets, a safety netting company in Rojales, has developed a system that will comply with the rules of social distancing, capacity control and access limitations, while still allowing bathers to enjoy their visit.

The system is a combination of netting (which Visornets normally makes for security installations), perspex partitioning and walk-ways allowing for social distancing.

As any particular municipality would progress through successive phases of de-escalation, boundaries and limitations can be adjusted, accordingly.

They claim it is an ‘economic, sustainable and non-invasive’ system that allows controlling the capacity and social distancing, key to preventing another outbreak of coronavirus.

