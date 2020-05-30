HOTELIERS in Malaga have announced their plans to have 80% of hotels in the province open in July.

According to the President of the Association of Hotel Entrepreneurs of the Costa del Sol (Aehcos), Luis Callejon Sune, hotels will fill 30% of their capacity this summer.

That figure is only half of what Vice President of Aehcos, Juan Marin had predicted previously.

Callejon Sune attributes this to the fact that most countries are urging their citizens not to travel abroad and to instead spend their holidays within their own countries.

He specified that according to data available to airports, air traffic in July will only reach 20% compared to the same month last year.

That figure will rise to 35% in August and 40% in September.

“This summer, international tourism on the Costa del Sol will only represent between 5% and 10%, compared to 60% of any other summer,” said the President of Aehcos.

Despite everything, hotels in Malaga will start the de-escalation province from Monday, with their common areas such as restaurants being able to operate at 30% capacity.

This comes after the Parador chain announced that it will open all of its hotels throughout Spain on June 25, including the two that are in Malaga.