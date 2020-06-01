MOST of Spain is now in Phase 2 of the de-escalation measures and has started seeing the light at the end of the tunnel.

By June 22, travel between provinces will be allowed, as the entire country will have moved to Phase 3.

According to an Airbnb study, 59% of Spaniards say they will spend their summer holidays in Spain this year, with Airbnb searches for the Costa del Sol rising by 500% in recent days.

According to Spanish newspaper El Mundo, here are the six most popular Airbnb listings in Spain, in no particular order.

Andalucia – A rustic chic studio (€40 per night)

Suitable for two guests in the Santa Cruz neighbourhood of Sevilla, this cosy studio looks like a loft in Brooklyn.

The flat is filled with exposed beams, brick walls, lots of wood and hanging baskets, making you feel like you’re in a property magazine.

Andalucia – Modern loft (€49 per night)

Suitable for four guests, this two bedroom flat in the Triana neighbourhood of Sevilla, is the complete opposite of the rustic studio mentioned above.

The apartment is inspired by a modern, minimalist design and comes equipped with an open plan kitchen and a small patio.

Asturias – In the middle of the forest (€127 per night)

Suitable for two guests and situated in the middle of the forest, this cabin is perfect for those looking to get away from everything.

Its owners assure that ‘it is without a doubt the most remote place to rent in Asturias.’

A place to enjoy tranquility and nature and just be happy without having to do anything.

Asturias – Rural house with views (€135 per night)

Suitable for three guests and situated on a cliff in Oles, this house offers the perfect view of the Cantabrian Sea.

It comes with a bathtub on the patio, where you can relax and stare at the ocean.

Asturias – Corner in Paradise (€65 per night)

Suitable for two guests (pets welcome) and situated in the middle of private gardens, just outside Llanes.

Perfect little getaway but still close enough to amenities if you want to go and explore the local sights and restaurants.

Canary Islands – Panoramic views (€63 per night)

Suitable for four people and situated on the island of Tenerife, this property gives you the best views of the Atlantic ocean.

The apartment comes with a communal swimming pool, but the beach of Radazul is only a few minutes away.

Think of that spectacular terrace every time it’s sunrise or sunset.