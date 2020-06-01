ARE you longing for a change of scenery and a healthy holiday with a difference? Hop in your car, drive a few hours and you will be in the enchanted land of the alchemist, right in the very heart of Andalusia at magical Suryalila retreat centre.

Suryalila is a warm and welcoming home away from home, in the rolling foothills of the Sierra de Cadiz, surrounded by fields of sunflowers and sweeping vistas of mountains and lakes.

Suryalila offers wonderful last minute varied and alternative holidays. There are five day hiking and nature lover holidays, which include guided hikes in natural reserves with bird watching and observation of biodiversity as well as adventure holidays, (including canyoning, kayaking and cycling).

The excursions leave early in the morning (between 7am and 8am to avoid the heat of the day in summer). Afternoons can be spent by the salt water pool, enjoying a siesta in a breezy hammock or indulging in a luxurious massage. In the late afternoon more relaxing yoga classes are also offered.

The retreat also offers wine and yoga holidays led by a wine connoisseur; and for those looking for a more gentle and healing experience, there are relax and restore retreats, as well as beginner yoga retreats for a thorough and accessible introduction to the practice.

All of the retreats offered include optional world-class yoga classes and three delicious organic vegetarian feasts every day, cooked by an outstanding team of international chefs. The grounds of Suryalila are magical and guests have the use of a salt water pool as well as an excellent choice of healing arts therapies with top-notch massage therapists.

Suryalila is a beautifully restored olive farm which is designer decorated with a tasteful Asian flare. There are cosy, beautiful and exotic accommodations for every budget from deluxe rooms to glamping tents. In-house amrita cafe serves coffee, wine, beer, and fresh juices and smoothies. Wifi is readily available.

Suryalila is also home to the danyadara permaculture project, a non-profit educational farming project that is building a food forest and growing vegetables on the extensive grounds. Weekly tours of the project are offered.

You can comfortably come here alone, as solo travellers are very welcome, or come with a friend or partner or with your family.

Join one of our special summer holidays or join us as an independent hotel guest (minimum stay two nights) and enjoy our facilities.

We are offering lots of optional dates throughout the summer for national tourism. Our main language is English but we can also cater for Spanish and German tourists, offering yoga classes in all three languages.

www.suryalila.com

info@suryalila.com

856-023-631