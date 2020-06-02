ORIHUELA will follow Guardamar in opening its beaches from June 8.

The 11 beaches that form Orihuela Costa have been closed this week, despite Alicante province entering Phase 2 of the coronavirus de-escalation plan.

The beaches are:

Cala Bosque Beach

Cabo Roig Beach

Cala Capitan

Cala Cerrada

Playa Flamenca

Cala Mosca

Punta Prima

Playas de Aguamarina

La Glea beach

Barranco Rubio

Mil Palmeras

Local mayor Ramon Lopez Cabrera said: “From today our beaches are open for bathing, with certain restrictions.”

PLAYA FLAMENCA: Open from Monday, June 8

Those restrictions include limited access to and exit from the beaches at designated points, a distance of four metres between parasols, two metres social distancing in the sea and the banning of all games.

Footbaths and public toilets will be available for use.

The public are asked that rubbish is left at designated bins by the entrances and exits from beaches.

LOCAL MAYOR: Ramón López Cabrera

Rescue and first aid services will not start until June 15.

Cabrera warned: “We must be prudent and avoid crowds, Policia Local will inform users and ensure protocol is complied with.”

Any local queries can be made with the local police on 649 900 304.

