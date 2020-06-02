THE Cuevas de Nerja has opened its doors to visitors for the first time since the coronavirus lockdown began.

As Malaga passed into Phase 2 of the de-escalation plan, the popular tourist attraction nestled deep in the Axarquia hills was allowed to welcome visitors once again in a welcome boost to the region.

Arriving visitors will have to adhere to a string of new health and safety measures introduced as a response to COVID-19.

President of the Cuevas de Nerja Foundation, José María Domínguez, stands with foundation member Loli Sanchez at the opening

In conditions stipulated by the Spanish government, the caves will open at a third of capacity, with just 120 people permitted inside at any one time.

Thermal cameras have been installed to monitor unusual body heats and temperature irregularities and several sanitation stations have been introduced with gloves and hand washing gel.

Social distancing is also mandatory when circulating the caves, with five metres allowed between parties and two metre markers laid in ticket office queues.

Strict measures have been introduced to allow the spectacular caves to reopen

Many of the tours and special events are currently still closed to the public, but visitors are being coaxed in with a series of special offers for all the family.

A special bundle is available at at http://www.cuevadenerja.es/ where families of up to four can claim a take away picnic to be enjoyed in one of the many panoramic viewpoints surrounding the caves.

The opening of the caves has coincided with the inauguration of the ancient site 60 years ago, more precisely June 12, 1960.

A special event, organised by the Cueva de Nerja Foundation will be planned later this month for the occasion.

The site will be open its regular hours from 9.30am to 4.30pm and from June 23 up to the September 8, from 9.30am to 7pm.

The nearby Detunda-Cueva de Nerja Botanical Garden is also pencilled to open next week on June 9.