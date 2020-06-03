DEATHS in Spain have increased by 48,000 from the period of mid March until the end of May, compared to the same period in 2019.

The Health Ministry has been changing the number of deaths in Spain recently, leading to confusion throughout the country.

The Instituto Nacional de Estadistica (INE) decided to undertake a study dedicated to the weekly estimate of the number of deaths nationwide.

From the data collected, 143,204 people have lost their lives in Spain from March 14 until May 24.

That’s a much higher figure compared to previous years, when in 2019 it was 95,099, in 2018 it was 97,897, 92,972 in 2017 and 94,855 in 2016.

This number could be considered as a direct cause of the pandemic but the INE points out that the data ‘reflects mortality rates without distinguishing causes’.

“The impact of the COVID-19 pandemic cannot be accurately measured, but a considerable increase in the number of deaths in Spain has been observed.”

This comes as the official number of coronavirus related deaths according to the Health Ministry has remained at 27,127 for the second consecutive day.

During the first 21 weeks of 2020 (until May 24), 225,930 people have died in Spain.

That figure represents an increase of 24.1% compared to 2019 when the number of fatalities was 181,985.

The week with the most deaths was that from March 30 to April 5, when a total of 20,575 people lost their lives, 154.6% more than during the same week in 2019.