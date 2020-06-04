Article by Helen Barklam
EASYJET has announced it will resume flights on 50% of its 1,022 routes in July and 75% of its network will be up and running by the end of August.
Spain’s Balearic Islands are on the list, but details on flights to mainland Spain are still not clear.
Flights will depart from all of the budget airline’s UK bases, but the number of flights will be 30% of its normal July to September capacity.
The airline announced last week that it would resume some flights from UK airports on June 15 – flying to only Barcelona in Spain.
Robert Carey, Chief Commercial and Planning Officer at EasyJet, said: “We are delighted to announce that we will be flying the majority of our route network across Europe, meaning customers can still get to their chosen destination for their summer holidays this year.”
The airline has also announced brand new health and safety measures for all flights:
- Every aircraft cabin will undergo a daily disinfectant process, providing protection from viruses for at least 24 hours
- All passengers and crew will be required to wear masks onboard at all times
- Food and duty-free service will not be available
- Passengers will use an automated bag drop to check-in luggage
- Ground crew will wear masks and gloves at all times
- Social distancing will be made possible at gates and during boarding
- Crew will seat passengers who are not in the same party at a distance from others where possible and seats are available
- Air filtration systems in easyJet planes already filter 99.97% of viruses and bacteria, replacing air in the cabin every three to four minutes
EasyJet has also teamed up with famous superhero illustrator Will Sliney to help children see the fun in travelling in a face mask.
Will, who worked on Marvel comics Superman and Star Wars, has created a range of comic book face mask covers for young flyers.
The Olive Press has contacted EasyJet to find out which mainland airports are included in the latest update.