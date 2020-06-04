DIEGO Costa has been sentenced to six months in prison for tax fraud, but will avoid a jail term.

The Atletico Madrid striker has also been slapped with a €543,208 fine.

The 31-year-old pleaded guilty at court today in Madrid on charges relating to €1.1 million in unpaid taxes by not declaring income of more than €5.15 from his move to Chelsea in 2014.

In addition, the Spaniard also failed to declare more than €1 million in image rights.

The Brazilian born star had paid the outstanding amount in full last year and will now need to shell out the extra fine too.

The Rojiblancos star will avoid jail however, as Spanish law allows sentences shorter than two years for non-violent crimes to be exchanged for a fine, in this case for the amount of €36,500.

A number of high profile La Liga players have also been found guilty of tax fraud in recent years, including Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo, Luka Modric, Marcelo and Javier Mascherano.

Costa re-joined Atleti in 2017, where during his two spells he’s played 197 games across all competitions, scoring 78 goals.

However, this season has been halted by injury, only managing 19 appearances and two goals, but is expected to feature heavily once La Liga resumes next week.

During his three seasons in West London he played 120 games and scored 58 goals in all competitions.